Dr. Gregory Jantz, Founder of The Center A Place of HOPE, Reviews How Shortness of Breath is a Symptom of Anxiety

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gregory Jantz discussed the correlation between shortness of breath and anxiety. He explained that when people have anxiety it can become difficult to breathe because their body is sending more oxygen to the brain in order to keep them alert in stressful situations. But Dr. Jantz emphasized that shortness of breath is not only a symptom of anxiety but also of other diseases. Thus, he wants to educate readers about this symptom.

According to Dr. Jantz, shortness of breath is often a result of the body's fight-or-flight response. When people are anxious, their bodies go into survival mode and send more oxygen to the brain. This can cause difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Some of the common signs of shortness of breath are chest tightening, feeling like you need “more” air or breathing more quickly to get enough air, dizziness, feeling a weight on your chest, and feeling like you can’t take a full breath. Shortness of breath can be excruciating, but when anxiety-related, it is typically not harmful.

Hyperventilating is another word connected to shortness of breath. But Dr. Jantz wants people to understand that shortness of breath is not the same as hyperventilating. When a person hyperventilates, they take in more air than their body is using, which causes a decrease in carbon dioxide levels. This can lead to tingling in the extremities, lightheadedness, and fainting. Shortness of breath, on the other hand, is a feeling of not being able to get enough air.

It is important to know whether the shortness of breath one is experiencing is caused by anxiety or other health problems. Many people who have shortness of breath due to anxiety also have other symptoms such as excessive worry or fear, worries that are disproportionate to the triggering event, feeling restless or wound up, muscle tension, sleeping problems, fatigue, and avoiding something (if you one has a specific phobia. If shortness of breath is the only symptom, it is unlikely that anxiety is the only problem.

In contrast, shortness of breath can also be caused by strenuous exercise, altitude changes, asthma or allergies, cold/Flu, COVID-19, poor air quality, lung disease, obesity, tuberculosis, extreme temperatures, heart disease, tight clothes, and carbon monoxide exposure. There are many potential causes of shortness of breath, so it is important to see a doctor to rule out other possibilities.

If shortness of breath is due to anxiety, there are still things that can be done to ease the symptoms. Dr. Jantz recommends some tips on preventing shortness of breath from anxiety.

Get regular exercise. This will help to reduce the overall anxiety and make it easier to cope with shortness of breath when it does happen. As Dr. Jantz mentioned in his blogs, exercise has many benefits for mental health. If you are someone who doesn't like exercising, find fun ways to move your body such as dancing or going on a brisk walk.

It is also important to get plenty of restful sleep. When we are tired, our bodies are more vulnerable to anxiety and stress. Make sure to keep a regular sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine.

Staying connected with people close to you is another way to reduce shortness of breath from anxiety. When we feel supported, our bodies tend to relax. So, reach out to your family and friends when you are feeling anxious. It is imperative to surround yourself with positive people who will understand and help you through tough times.

More importantly, know your triggers. Dr. Jantz suggests that if shortness of breath is related to anxiety, it is important to understand what situations or thoughts trigger the anxiety. Once you know your triggers, you can avoid them or be prepared with coping mechanisms.

If shortness of breath from anxiety is severe or interfering with your daily life, consider seeking professional help. A therapist can help you understand and manage your anxiety.

There are recommendations on how to manage your anxiety. However, if you are already experiencing shortness of breath, here are what Dr. Jantz suggests you do.

First, focus on your breathing. Try to take deep, slow breaths from your stomach or what we call diaphragmatic or belly breathing. Find a comfortable sitting or lying down position to practice deep breathing. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your lower belly if you like. Close your eyes if you feel comfortable; otherwise, gaze softly. Then, take a long deep breath through your nose. Instead of breathing into your chest, where you may feel restricted, breathe instead into your tummy. The hand on your stomach should rise. The hand on your chest shouldn't go much higher. Exhale slowly through your mouth as you fill your lower belly with air. You might find it soothing to make a "whooshing" sound as you breathe out. Remove all the air from your stomach by squeezing your abdomen; the hand on your stomach should fall.

Dr. Jantz has a more structured approach to deep breathing. He calls this the 4-7-8 technique. Begin by practicing deep breathing as if you were going to do so. Breathe in for a count of four and hold your breath at the top for seven counts. Count to eight as you exhale, which should be twice as long as your inhale. Keep repeating this until you feel less nervous.

Pursed lip-breathing is another helpful way to ease shortness of breath from anxiety. Breathe in slowly and gently through your nose for two counts. Then, pucker your lips as if you were going to whistle and breathe out for twice as long as it took you to breathe in. Repeat this 10 times or until you feel better.

Dr. Jantz also recommends trying progressive muscle relaxation. Start by tensing up your toes as much as you can for five seconds and then releasing the tension. Work your way up to your calves, thighs, buttocks, stomach, chest, arms, hands, neck, jaw, and face. As you tighten each muscle group, breathe in slowly. When you release the tension, breathe out.

The 5-4-3-2-1 grounding technique is another way to ease shortness of breath from anxiety. This is a mindfulness technique that can help you focus on the present moment and ground yourself. Start by looking around you and name five things that you see. Then, name four things that you can touch. Next, name three things that you hear. After that, name two things that you smell. Finally, name one thing that you taste. You can continue this exercise until you feel calmer.

Lastly, meditation can help ease shortness of breath from anxiety. Meditation is a mindfulness practice that can help you focus on the present moment and let go of anxious thoughts. Find a comfortable position and close your eyes. Then, focus on your breath. Slowly inhale and exhale. If your mind wanders, gently bring your attention back to your breath.

When you are short of breath, it can be easy to get caught up in the anxiety of not being able to breathe. However, it is important to remember that this is a common symptom of anxiety and there are things you can do to ease the symptoms. Try deep breathing exercises, pursed lip-breathing, or progressive muscle relaxation. If shortness of breath from anxiety is severe or interfering with your daily life, seek professional help.

