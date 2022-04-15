TADA Shopify App Launches an Integration with Zapier

Tada Trendy Wheel Widget Tada Shopify is compatible both with mobile, tablet and desktop Tada Pop Ups are fully customizable and adapt to your website design

Tada is a one-stop solution startup for every Shopify store to create an interactive customer experience to boost revenue and grow their email list.

I love how easy it is to create pop-ups that are very well designed. Most importantly they create urgency; that's really what sold me. Get this app if you're looking to increase your email list.” — RTA Kitchen and Bath

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tada has been actively assisting Shopify merchants in enhancing their user experience with customizable pop-ups, easy-to-use features, and eye-catching designs. Tada recently announced their integration with Zapier, which is an enhanced effort to offer valuable solutions to its merchants.

The Tada Zapier integration will now allow merchants to transfer the data collected from Tada's popup campaigns to any other application compatible with Zapier. Zapier is an online automation tool that connects your apps and services. Merchants can store, organize and transfer the gathered data to run successful campaigns, marketing and promotion. With Tada and Zapier integration, merchants can expect a substantial improvement in organizing data, automating repetitive tasks, channelizing resources for various platforms, and increased revenue for their stores.

Started as a platform to increase conversion, Tada’s CEO’s vision is to help Shopify stores find their niche and help them overcome various sales and marketing obstacles. Tada is a great tool for merchants to increase their subscribers and gain prospective customers.

With over 820,000 merchants, Shopify is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms. With a massive number of stores in the market, small and medium size businesses struggle with finding customers, converting prospects into consumers, and customizing the design of the store.

Tada deals with these pain points by effortlessly integrating its features into Shopify stores to provide a turnkey solution to these pressing sales challenges.

Tada aims at taking it to a higher level by being an aid to Shopify merchants who are looking to boost their sales. Tada offers interactive website pop-ups that allow Shopify merchants to collect more emails and increase sales by engaging website visitors through gamification. With Tada, Shopify merchants can offer automatically generated discount codes which encourages visitors to make a purchase. With a countdown timer ticking once the code has been offered, visitors get a sense of urgency which reduces abandoned carts and drives up sales. Stores have seen a 500% increase in subscribers and a 35% increase in sales after installing Tada. That’s why Tada has seen great success and is Shopify’s Top 100 App and is rated a 5 Star on the Shopify App Store.

