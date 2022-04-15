Recruiting for Good Celebrates 80 Days to Kickass&Party for Good on 4th of July
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is creating and sponsoring the sweetest party celebrating talented professionals and kids with the best food in the hood.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "On The 4th of July We Party for Good...attend to enjoy Santa Monica's Best Food in the Hood."
How to Earn a Sweet VIP Invite to Kickass & Party for Good on The 4th of July?
1. Every kid that participates in creative design contest; Sweet Kids Design earns invite.
2. Every adult that participates in creative writing contest; We Use Our Voice for Good earns invite.
3. Submit resume today, and let Recruiting for Good help you land a sweet job and Party for Good.
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Love to Party for Good...come celebrate The Sweetest Earth Day in LA with your Family and Friends. Recruiting for Good, created and sponsored www.LovetoPartyforGood.com There is something for everyone. Start Your Sweet Day on Friday, Earth Day April 22, 2022 with The Sweetest Party at 7am Vegan Chocolate and Coffee (Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue).
2-4 pm Dance and Ice Cream Party at Sweet Rose Creamery (26th Street, Brentwood Mart).
530-630pm Wine Shoes Chocolate Invite Only Party for Sweet Women Who Love to Make a Positive Impact
....Miss the Ice Cream Party on Friday...Don't Worry...We have another Sweet Party on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12-2pm Dance and Ice Cream Party at Sweet Rose Creamery (26th Street, Brentwood Mart). #lovetopartyforgood www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
At Earth Day Parties, Adults participate in creative writing contest 'We Use Our Voice for Good;' winning entry enjoys a $500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card supporting sustainable fashion companies Good for Our World. To learn more visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
The Sweetest Creative Design Contest Ever for Talented Kids. Every month, Recruiting for Good will come up with a theme to answer the following question; "Do you have the creative talent and vision to imagine the future…today!" What will cities, fashion, and technology look like? Winning designs will earn fulfilling experiences, treats, and even land paid gigs to learn more visit www.SweetKidsDesign.com #sweetkidsdesign #landpaidgigs #whatwilltomorrowbring 1st Sunday of the Month, Winner will be Announced at Party, A Sweet Day in LA. www.ASweetDayinLA.com
InaMinute is a 10 Year Old NJ Girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs, and is regular contributor to A Sweet Day in NJ and Mom and Me Lunch.…And now earned her promotion for Sweet Kids Design, Judge (The Sweetest Creative Design Contest Ever). www.TheSweetestGigs.com
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
To celebrate the launch of Girls Design Tommorrow; Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Earth Day Parties on 4-22-22, 4-23-22, and 4-24-22. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
To Celebrate Talented Professionals and Kids, Recruiting for Good is creating and sponsoring on The 4th of July We Party for Good. Earn invite to The Sweetest Parties and Enjoy Santa Monica's Best Food in the Hood. Adults and kids participate in creative contests to earn invites for parties; or send your resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Help You Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good!
