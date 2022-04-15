Global Small Arms Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% By 2028: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 8.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for weapons from defense sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of the small arms market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2018-2028. The small arms market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions. Factors influencing the growth of the small arms market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the small arms market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the small arms industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the small arms industry.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/225

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased defense budget, purchase of advanced weapons for combat operations, and high number of shooting ranges in countries in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players such as General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Smith & Wesson will continue to support growth of the North America small arms market going ahead.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/225

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Revolver

Pistol

Shotgun

Rifles

Machine Gun

Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

9 mm

56 mm

62 mm

7 mm

5 mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guided

Unguided

Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Defense

Military

Law Enforcement

Civil & Commercial

Hunting

Sporting

Self-defense

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/225

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Small Arms market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Small Arms market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Small Arms market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/225

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polyolefin Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyolefin-market

Activated Carbon Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/activated-carbon-market

Cooling Fabrics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cooling-fabrics-market

Small Arms Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-arms-market

Metamaterials Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metamaterials-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.