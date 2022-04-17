Mobile Marketing Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Chartboost

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for immediate engagement solution and rising demand for evaluating effectiveness of marketing campaign in real-time

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mobile Marketing Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The global mobile marketing market size reached USD 66.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for immediate engagement solutions is a key factor expected to drive global mobile marketing market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for evaluating effectiveness of marketing campaign in real-time is expected to further propel global mobile marketing market revenue growth going ahead. Increasing social media networking sites and social media advertising are other factors expected to boost global mobile marketing market revenue growth in the near future. However, concerns regarding data privacy of user device is expected to hamper growth of the global mobile marketing market over the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Mobile Marketing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Mobile Marketing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players in the market include Google LLC, Inmobi Technology Services Private Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Amobee, Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited), Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Chartboost Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Twitter Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile marketing market on the basis of component, organization size, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

QR Codes

SMS

MMS

Mobile Web

Push Notifications

In-App Messages

Location Based Marketing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel & Tourism

Others

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Key Findings from the Report:

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mobile marketing solutions such as QR codes, SMS, MMS, mobile web, push notifications, in-app messages, location-based marketing, and others is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption mobile marketing among large enterprises as a strategy to reach potential of a larger audience while also increasing brand value.

Increasing number of mobile phone users using mobile search engines frequently is expected to drive revenue growth of the mobile web segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global mobile marketing market during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Mobile Marketing market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Mobile Marketing industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Mobile Marketing market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Mobile Marketing Market by 2028?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

