Gold Nanoparticles Market Latest Trending Report Is Booming Globally By Top Leading Players Goldsol, Cytodiagnostics etc

Gold Nanoparticles Market Size – USD 2.9 Billion in 2021, Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Trends – Growing demand in electronics.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing nanotechnology applications in medical diagnostics coupled with increasing R&D in gold nanoparticles technology are some of the main factors propelling the industry growth.

The Gold Nanoparticles Market is forecast to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Soaring need for metal nanoparticles across diverse industries and advancements in the field of nanotechnology are expected to rub off on demand for gold nanoparticles. The adoption of gold nanoparticles has been experiencing a considerable rise in nanotechnology-based therapeutics and diagnostics in the medical field. They seek adoption for applications, including treatment of cancer and tumor, along with targeted diagnosis in patients.

The nanoparticles industry has been experiencing an influx of research & development activities. For instance, several types of research have implied the potential of gold nanoparticles to boost biosynthesis in plant plastids. The process further allows the assessment of these particles’ performance in various plant cells. As gold nanoparticles are considered the potential osteogenic agents, they have a huge impact on the osteoblast differentiation simulation in the field of dentistry. Additionally, titanium dental implant surfaces have experienced immense traction over the recent past, wherein gold nanoparticles seek notable adoption.

They are widely utilized as contrast agents for optical coherence tomography (OCT) technique in the field of dentistry. The development and manufacturing of gold nanoparticles in dentinal tubules & layers for assisting visualization of structures in a non-destructive and non-invasive manner has been emerging as a new trend in the global gold nanoparticles industry.

Key participants include Goldsol Inc., Cytodiagnostics Inc., BBI Solutions, NanoHybrids Inc., Nanosphere Inc., Nanopartz Inc, Solaris Nanosciences Corporation, Nanostellar Inc., Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., and The Metalor Group, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America is expected to lead the gold nanoparticles market with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% over the forecasted period, owing to high demand for nanoparticles in detecting cancer, growing R&D activities, and high demand for nanotech products in medical diagnostics.

The rise in favorable government initiatives across the emerging economies, such as China and India, is facilitating healthy FDI flow in the chemical domain, thereby strengthening the regional markets.

The medical and dentistry segment is estimated to register excellent growth due to the increasing application of nanomaterials in therapeutics, medical imaging, and diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% by 2030 since its emergence as an electronics manufacturing hub, particularly from economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Increasing efforts by producers for innovations in nanotechnology, high demand from the electronics segment, and increasing scope of application are few opportunities observed, thereby driving the market in the near future.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global gold nanoparticles market on the basis of type, applications, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Imaging

Targeted Drug Delivery

Sensors

In Vitro Diagnostics

Probes

Catalysts

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electronics

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

