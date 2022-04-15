UniFarm introduces special dual-farm with Polygon to win a chance to get whitelisted for Legion Network IDO
‘UniFarm’ announced a special Dual Farm with ‘Polygon’ going live on 14th April 2022 at 1.30 PM UTC where on staking $UFARM, will earn $MATIC as rewards.
With this special dual farm with Polygon, we are also glad to announce the launch of another new IDO i.e Legion Network on our IDO platform UniLaunch.”SINGAPORE/INDIA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative wealth creation platform ‘UniFarm’ announced a special Dual Farm with decentralized Ethereum scaling platform ‘Polygon’. With this farm going live on 14th April 2022 at 1.30 PM UTC, UniFarm is working on making its pools even more profitable for investors where on staking $UFARM, they will be able to earn $MATIC as rewards. A locked pool of 90 days, the pool will be live on Polygon Network with MATIC-20 Tokens, where investors will get a minimum guaranteed APY of 20% which can go upto 250% on their yield.
— Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, UniFarm
With the dual-farm going LIVE, investors will also get a chance to whitelist themselves for the upcoming IDO launch by UniLaunch (the IDO launchpad by UniFarm) for ‘Legion Network’. Legion Network empowers entrepreneurs, creators, and influencers in the NFT world by developing a blockchain-based ecosystem connecting them and helping them unleash their potential using cutting-edge technologies. It envisions introducing new categories of NFT buyers into the Global NFT Economics. These include large and renowned corporate brands, celebrities, influencers and game developers to collaborate and engage with their audiences to generate art and boost their popularity.
Users need to stake Min 25000 UFARM tokens in UFARM - MATIC Special Dual-Farm to get whitelisted for Legion Network IDO. Enclosed are the details for allocation:
- Stake 25000 UFARM Tokens: Max $200 allocation
- Stake 50000 UFARM Tokens: Max $500 allocation
- Stake 100,000 UFARM Tokens: Max $1000 allocation
Whitelisting will close on 18 April 2022 @ 7:30 am UTC and whitelist winners will be announced on 18 April 2022 @ 8:30 am UTC.
The IDO whitelisting process for this upcoming launch will be divided into 3 rounds: Stakers Round Sale, Community Round Sale and FCFS (Open to all) Sale which will go live on 18 April 2022 @ 9:30 am UTC and end on 19 April 2022 @ 1:00 pm UTC.
Commenting on the special farm Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm said, “With the launch of every farm, UniFarm tries to bring high-potential projects and benefits for our investors. Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. With this special farm, users will be able to earn $MATIC tokens by staking $UFARM. We are extremely delighted to have partnered with Polygon again and wish to continue with our association in the future as well.”
Adding further, Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, UniFarm said, “With this special dual farm with Polygon, we are also glad to announce the launch of another new IDO i.e Legion Network on our IDO platform UniLaunch.”
UniFarm is also set to get listed on premier global digital asset trading platform and one of the biggest Centralized Exchange ‘BitMart’ on 19th April 2022. UniFarm can currently be traded on MEXC along with other DEXs like Pangolin, UniSwap and Dfyn Network.
