AcademyOcean LMS Research: Despite the war, it took Ukrainian IT companies from 2 to 7 days to restore their work.
The AcademyOcean LMS team conducted a survey in which they interviewed IT companies in UkraineUKRAINE, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AcademyOcean LMS team conducted a survey in which they interviewed IT companies in Ukraine about how the war affected their business and about the top priorities in the early days.
AcademyOcean is a smart LMS platform for training employees, clients, and partners, created in Ukraine. AcademyOcean is used in 25 countries around the world, including well-known Ukrainian technology companies. It is also part of a large IT community.
So the team spoke to CMOs and founders of Ukrainian IT companies to find out how their business changed during the war in Ukraine.
The war for some time, not completely, but still slowed down the work of companies. Especially those whose offices and employees were in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv and other cities that were the first to come under fire.
On average, according to surveys, it took companies up to 1 week to restore the previous working regime. Most of this time was spent on team relocation and business process optimization.
Companies relocate employees to safe places
Since the beginning of the war, more than 10 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes, both within the country and as refugees abroad.
Ukrainian IT companies shared how they helped employees with relocation and return to work, as well as spoke about the moral and financial support of their teams:
“In the first days of the war, we helped evacuate employees and their relatives from Kyiv, Kharkov from other cities that fell under active shelling.
We regularly collect and publish information about volunteer centers abroad, rented housing in Ukraine and other countries, we moderate chats where guys living in the same city coordinate” — Artyom Borodatyuk, founder of Netpeak Group
Newage set up an internal employee relief fund with a $100,000 down payment from the company for those in crisis. The fund is replenished at the expense of the company itself and voluntary contributions from employees.
And at AllSTARS IT, employees were paid bonuses, and they also helped with evacuation and provision of housing in Poland.
Psychological support of the team
Companies try to take care of the mental health of their team. This is not only general meetings and work with a psychologist. Top managers dedicate time and recourses to assist every team member in a one-on-one approach.
“It's like a guide to how to behave in the event of an airborne emergency: a parent first puts on a mask for himself, and then for his children. So here too. To begin with, the leader must ensure the safety of himself and his family in order to get out of the state of stupor and begin to think soberly at the corporate level.
What should be done?
1. Establish communication and keep up-to-date information on each employee in order to understand where he is, in what condition, and what help he needs now.
2. Develop an anti-crisis plan and communicate it to employees.
3. Ensure the implementation of this plan with regular reporting to employees.
4. And everything else the circumstance necessitates” — Igor Muterko, Head of the Inweb agency
“I set aside time on my calendar and once a week I speak for half an hour with each of my team (sometimes not mine) by voice on the phone or video. Such communication is better than correspondence (which still exists) ”— Lina Lugovaya, CMO Epom.
Conclusion
Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian IT companies have become one of the first businesses to recover and return to work. Their main task was to help relocate employees to safe places. And only then do the companies begin to review business processes.
Now, almost all tech companies continue to work to support the economy of Ukraine and sustain employment.
