Automotive Flooring Market is Expected to Reach US$ 950.3 Million by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive flooring represents the carpets and mats that are installed on the bottom surface of automobiles to provide protection against dust, tear, dirt, wear, corrosion, etc. It is manufactured utilizing low-density and lightweight materials, such as nylon, polyurethane, vinyl, fiber, polypropylene, rubber, and rayon materials that provide enhanced chemical and thermal stability. Automotive flooring is commercially available in various shapes, sizes, colors, and designs and assists in keeping the interiors clean, improving the vehicular performance, reducing vibration transmissions, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global automotive flooring market reached a value of US$ 686.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 950.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027.

Automotive Flooring Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing sales of automotive vehicles across the globe are primarily driving the automotive flooring market. In line with this, the rising awareness towards the product benefits, such as easy maintenance, durability, customizability, ease of availability, and protection from water, dirt, grime, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the emerging trend of using eco-friendly materials in the manufacturing of carpets and mats is also augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of polypropylene materials, owing to their chemical stability, low density, cost-effectiveness, resistance to corrosion and chemical leaking, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the launch of various favorable initiatives by government bodies across countries to provide safe and economical product variants to consumers is anticipated to fuel the automotive flooring market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Flooring Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Auria Solutions (Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.), Auto Custom Carpets Inc., Autoneum Holding AG, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, Conform Automotive, Foss Performance Materials LLC (AstenJohnson Inc.), German Auto Tops Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation and Walser GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, material, vehicle type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

• Carpets

• Mats

Breakup by Material:

• Polyurethane

• Polypropylene

• Nylon

• Rubber

• Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

