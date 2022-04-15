Submit Release
Powerful Rock Guitar Rhythms Meet Meaningful Pop Punk: Artists Paper Mache Kisses and Kot Looking Unveil New Album

A dynamic duo, Kot Looking and Paper Mache Kisses present listeners with an enriching and soul-stirring mix of lyrics, song writing, and composition

SHOW LOW, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An engaging, compelling, and fascinating release, “Little Monsters” presents a vibrant new soundscape for listeners to revel in. The enigmatic new release is a product of a stunning collaboration between Joshua Mottley of up-and-coming music collective, Paper Mache Kisses, and Steven Shipe of Kot Looking.

Capturing the authentic, raw, and unfiltered ethos of the Pop, Punk genre, “Little Monsters” delivers a number of stirring narratives, rooted within the artists’ own inspirations, motivations, and characteristic portrayals.

Heavy music to please listeners ears, Kot Looking and Josua Mottley go back to the roots of the genre, by underscoring a stunning blend of instrumentation and song writing. Rock finds its new voice in the “Little Monsters” discography, highlighting a stirring mix of sound guitars and piercing lyricism.

Choosing a diverse and unique pathway with their music, Kot Looking’s newest release promises an unparalleled range, and characteristic sonic and narrative genius. By moving away from simply harsh instruments and vocals, the dynamic artists present a formidable musical prowess, establishing themselves as forces to be reckoned with within the genre.

Stream, listen, download, and buy Kot Looking’s exciting new release, and follow the artists on social media for updates on new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, reach out through the artist’s email.

A Rock duo that is sending ripples within the industry, and growing continually with each new release, Paper Mache Kisses and Kot Looking are cultivating a promising brand of music.

Joshua Mottley is a member of the up-and-coming band Paper Mache Kisses, and showcases his talents as the “lead screamer” or vocalist in the duo’s new release: ‘Little Monsters’. Similarly, Steven Shipe of Kot Looking delivers with screaming Guitar riffs, captivating audiences with his memorable blends.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kot-Looking-102895825703359/?notif_id=1647624210146872&notif_t=page_fan&ref=notif

Kot Looking
Kot Looking
+1 4802035539
steveshipe64@yahoo.com




