Silica Gel Market Size and Demand is Expected to Reach USD 781.9 Million by 2030 | Reports and Data

Rapid adoption in pharmaceutical and food packaging as a dessicant is the driver for the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silica Gel market is forecast to reach USD 781.9 Million by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The several properties of silica gel, such as non-toxicity, non-corrosivity, chemically inertness, and excellent adsorbent qualities, among others, increase its use in various applications.

Commercially, silica gel comes mainly in three pore sizes fine, medium, and wide. It is used as a desiccant in the food and beverage industry to increase the shelf life of products and prevent rot and the growth of fungi due to moisture. Besides, in food additives, silica gel is used as an anti-caking agent, stabilizer, deforming agent, and anti-sedimentation agent. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to explore the market for silica gel due to its extensive use in the packaging of pharmaceutical products to decrease the deterioration of the product due to the moisture content. Also, the high surface properties and superior adsorption qualities make silica gel useful in the use of water treatment plants. The increasing shift from conventional to physical water treatment, coupled with strict government regulations, are other factors that are positively stimulating the global market. With a simple manufacturing procedure and high adsorption qualities, silica gel has gained popularity as a readily available and inexpensive moisture-adsorbent worldwide.

Leading Players in the market include Evonik Industries, Clariant, Solvay, Merck Group, China National Bluestar Company Limited, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Silicycle, Multisorb Technologies, W.R. Grace & Co., and Thermo Fischer Scientific, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The packaging industry is increasing because almost all small and large companies focus primarily on their logistics. Besides, specific sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, give greater impetus to the safety of their products. To protect their products against moisture, they use silica gel as a desiccant.

In addition to pharmaceutical and food products, the electronics industry can also be considered as an emerging market for silica gel. The number of electronics companies is increasing sharply in countries such as China, Japan, India, and therefore, the demand for silica gel for packaging electronic devices is increasing.

The increasing use of silica gel with fine and medium pores in applications such as adsorbents, perfume carriers, and separators due to its dry and waterproof properties contributes to the growth of the market.

The Silica Gel market is vastly distributed in different regions, which are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East, & Africa, among which Asia pacific region will be growing at the highest CAGR.

Indicative Silica Gels capture significant market share because of their adsorbency indicating properties. In the food and pharmaceutical industry, non-indicating silica gels are preferred since indicating silica gels have toxic color indicating compounds.

The Middle East and Africa region are expected to experience significant market growth due to the increasing adoption of silica gel in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. Favorable government norms encouraging the oil and gas industry is one of the main drivers of market growth. Silica gel is widely used to remove impurities, hydrocarbons, and water molecules from crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum gases, respectively.

Some Recent Developments in the Market:

On May 6, 2019, Intermolecular, Inc. signed a definitive agreement under which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, acquired Intermolecular for USD 1.20 per share in a cash transaction, representing an Intermolecular net worth of approximately USD 62 million. Intermolecular's prowess in rapid material screening, in combination with the Research & Development (R&D) power of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will allow Merck to accelerate material innovation, through parallel composition and comprehensive performance tests and characterizations.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Silica Gel Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Indicating

Non-Indicating

Pore Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fine

Medium

Wide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Dessicant

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Chromatography

Food Additives

Water Filtration

Others (Personal Care, Electrical and Electronics)

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

