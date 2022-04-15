Growing Demand for Alcohol Ethoxylates Market to Reach USD 8311.2 Million by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, the elevating demand for biodegradable products have resulted in boosting the Alcohol Ethoxylates market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alcohol ethoxylates market is forecast to reach USD 8311.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Alcohol ethoxylates (AE) can be considered as a major class of non-ionic surfactants that is extensively used in laundry detergents along with industrial & industrial cleaners, household cleaners, cosmetics, textile, papers, and agriculture along with other process industries. Some of the mentionable traits of these compounds are low to moderate foaming ability, rapid biodegradation, tolerance to water hardness, and enhanced cleaning of man-made fibers. It can vary widely in regards to its properties and applications due to the materials used to manufacture, which may have differnt structures and may be used in varying amounts. Due to the variety in properties of these compounds, it is considered to have excellent detergent properties and also used in high and low-foaming products, as well as rapid surface-wetting agents. Thus, the presence of favorable features of these compounds has resulted in its extensive applications in cleaning products. In addition to that, rising demand for products with low Volatile organic compounds (VOC) is also opening up new avenues for the market as it is resulting in increasing demand for low VOC content alcohol ethoxylates. Thus, changing market trends are also supporting the market growth.

In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of continuously developing pharmaceutical industry, well-established home care products sector, increasing demand for low foam, and low rinse detergents, which are supporting the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Players in the market include Clariant AG, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SABIC, Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Alcohol Ethoxylates market held a market share of USD 5.59 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.1% during the forecast period.

In context to Product, the Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 33.0% of the market by 2027. The rising demand for biodegradable products among consumers and a high degree of biodegradability of Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates with nearly 80% degradation results in its increasing acceptance and growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to End-use, the Cleaning segment is leading the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 2.91 Billion in 2018 with a growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period. Traits of these compounds like low rising & enhanced cleansing that are necessary for improving the quality of cleaning products like detergents results in its extensive use for cleaning purposes, which contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Application, the Wetting Agent segment is dominating the market occupying 0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The traits of these compounds like enhanced low foaming, tolerance to water hardness results in its extensive application as a wetting agent.

In regards to the region, Europe held 0% of the market in 2018, with a growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Factors like the presence of well-established, and mature home care products sector are supporting the growth of the market in this region.

Salient Trends of the Alcohol Ethoxylates Market

The Alcohol Ethoxylates market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.90% during the forecast period and reach USD 01 Billion in 2027.

Different initiatives taken by the market players are supporting the growth of the market. One of such mentionable initiatives is expansion. As an instance, in 2014, Clariant AG, a mentionable market player, had announced its planning for the second expansion of the ethoxylation site at Clear Lake in Pasadena. The first expansion of the site was performed in 2012. Such expansion by market players have a positive impact on the overall growth of the market.

Another similar initiative was taken by BASF SE in 2016 when it had announced about the expansion of its surfactants plant in India. The main purpose of this expansion was to increase the company's production capacity, along with addressing the increasing demand in the APAC region. Thus, such initiatives by the market players boosts the growth of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Metal Working Fluids

Cleaning

Paper Processing

Textile Processing

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dispersing Agent

Emulsifier

Wetting Agent

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

