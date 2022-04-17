How is Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels Driving Green Technology and Sustainability Market?

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market report, released by Emegen research, provides the target audience with the key information pertaining to the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market industry. We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market. This helps us to comprehensively analyse the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the energy sector can enhance predictability of demand and supply for renewables across a distributed grid, assist in integration and reliability of renewables, improve energy storage, efficiency, and load management, and enable dynamic pricing and trading, which create market incentives. AI-guided autonomous vehicles have the ability to minimize greenhouse gas emissions through route and traffic optimization, eco-driving algorithms, and autonomous ride-sharing services.

Top Companies Include are :

Key players in the market include General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.

Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.

Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global green technology and sustainability market in 2020. Increasing preference among consumers in countries in the region towards renewable sources of energy such as solar panels, wind turbines, and solar heating to minimize greenhouse gas emissions is boosting demand for green technologies in North America

Emergen Research has segmented the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Digital Twin

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Green building

Crop Monitoring

Carbon footprint management

Forest Monitoring

Air and Water Pollution

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Water Purification

Weather monitoring and forecasting

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market , emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Green Technology and Sustainability market in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Green Technology and Sustainability Market in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Green Technology and Sustainability Market ?

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Green technology and sustainability by Players

4 Green technology and sustainability by Regions

4.1 Green technology and sustainability Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Green technology and sustainability Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Green technology and sustainability Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Green technology and sustainability Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Green technology and sustainability Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Green technology and sustainability Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

