Mammography System Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global mammography system market is expected to reach USD 4,255.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global mammography system market covers a comprehensive overview of the Mammography System market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mammography System market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Growing investments in the field of breast imaging and rising occurrences of breast cancer are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Mammography System Market Size – USD 2,081.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends –Growing awareness for early detection of breast cancer

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Mammography System market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Mammography System market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Mammography System industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Key participants include Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy, GE Healthcare, and IMS Sri, among others.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

By end-users, diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite mammography system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in women displaying specific symptoms.

By product type, digital mammography system (full-field digital mammography (FFDM) system), in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019. It offers the advantage of magnification and adjustment of the images to pinpoint and precisely inspect the abnormalities. Further, the images can be transferred electronically to other physicians, radiologists, and breast surgeons, for analysis.

Hologic’s Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and are obtainable on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these advancements, the breast imaging system offers higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, improved workflow for technologists, and a better mammography experience with low-dose alternatives for patients.

North America contributed to the largest mammography system market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, the surging incidence of breast cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about breast cancer in the region.

Growing technological advancements and increased investments in the diagnosis of breast imaging are causative of the rapid growth of the mammography system market. Hologic’s Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and are obtainable on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these advancements, the breast imaging system offers higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, improved workflow for technologists, and a better mammography experience with low-dose alternatives for patients.



Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammography-system-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography system market on the basis of product type, usage, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Analog Systems

Digital Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Screening

Diagnosis

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Mammography System market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

