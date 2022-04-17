Disposable Endoscopy Market Future Trend, Analysis Report, Outlook, Demand, Opportunity and Business Scenario 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Disposable Endoscopy Market Size – USD 1.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report delivers a methodical study of the Disposable Endoscopy Market fragments and an extensive analysis of the market overview. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Disposable Endoscopy Market .

The global Disposable Endoscopy Market size is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 21.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasingly stringent government regulatory policies associated with patient safety and medical devices and Medicare, and increasing preference for single-use endoscopy for diagnosis of various diseases and conditions and increasing number of patients requiring treatment. Endoscopy is used in the diagnosis of diseases such as Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, and cancer.

Increasing investment by major companies to develop new technologies such as capsule endoscopes, duodenoscopes, choledochoscopes, and echoendoscopes is expected to support revenue growth of market going ahead. Global market revenue growth is also driven by rising concerns related to risks associated with use of reusable tools and potential cross contamination.

Key players in the market Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc., KARL STORZ, Ambu A/S, Hill Rom Holdings, OBP Medical Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Flexicare Medical Ltd., and Medtronic.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In September 2020, leading global developer of single-use, self-contained, medical devices announced launch of ONETRAC LXD, which is an innovative patent-pending dual-blade LED circuitry that enables instant transition between LEDs on either blade with press button.

Bronchoscopy segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to steady increase in number of cases of respiratory infection caused by reusable bronchoscopy and increasing demand for single-use bronchoscopy in the healthcare industry.

Hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in the single-use/disposable endoscopy market in 2020, driven by higher preference for disposable endoscopy tools due to no maintenance cost and low risk for patients.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global single-use/ disposable endoscopy market in 2020. Factor such as increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and complexities of using reusable endoscopy are driving demand for single-use endoscopy tools in countries in the region.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario.

Key questions answered in the report:

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Disposable Endoscopy Market Are :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Disposable Endoscopy Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Endoscope

Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Insufflator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bronchoscopy

Urologic Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

GI Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Clinics

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Disposable Endoscopy Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Disposable Endoscopy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis\

Chapter 5. Disposable Endoscopy Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Disposable Endoscopy Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Disposable Endoscopy Market By End Use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Disposable Endoscopy Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

