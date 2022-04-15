General Transport Market Trends Include On-Demand Delivery Services For The Convenience Of The Customers

General Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General transport market analysis shows that the courier service providers are now offering on-demand delivery services for faster and more efficient delivery of parcels. On-demand delivery provides customers with a flexible option of getting packages delivered at their convenient time and place. According to the general transport market research, this service can also be integrated with point-of-sale systems and e-commerce platforms which enable courier companies to efficiently manage their operations, and thus is a cheaper, faster, and more reliable mode of parcel delivery. For instance, UberRUSH is an on-demand courier delivery service operating in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. On-demand delivery service is being widely used for prescription medicine, laundry pickup and delivery, fast food delivery, and marijuana delivery. Major on-demand delivery service providers include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar, and Amazon Flex in the USA, PiggyBaggy in Finland, and Nimber in Norway.

The global general transport services market size is expected to grow from $1.96 trillion in 2021 to $2.17 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The general transport service market is expected to grow to $3.14 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Major players covered in the global general transport services industry are Amazon.com Inc., United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, Japan Post Group, LE GROUPE LA POSTE, The Royal Mail, SF Express Co. Ltd, and Canada Post.

TBRC’s global general transport market report is segmented by type into sightseeing transport and support activities for transport, couriers and messengers, postal services, by shipment category into freight, parcel, express, others, by application into construction and mining, oil and gas, healthcare, others.



