With The Integration Of Blockchain, The Hospitalization Insurance Market Is Set To Reach $153 Billion By 2026

Hospitalization Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Hospitalization Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of blockchain in health insurance is a key trend shaping the hospitalization insurance market outlook. The incorporation of blockchain in health insurance provides many benefits such as enhancing integrity and protection by offering better control of patient data, reducing regulatory and enforcement costs, and maximizing interactions between health practitioners, insurance providers, and insurers. Through this, the companies aim to apply blockchain technology in insurance and improve data accuracy.

The global hospitalization insurance market size is expected to grow from $88.56 billion in 2021 to $101.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The global hospitalization insurance market size is then expected to grow to $153.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Read more on the Global Hospitalization Insurance Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitalization-insurance-global-market-report

The growing adoption of health insurance policies by individuals during COVID-19 is expected to fuel the growth of the hospitalization insurance market over the forecast period. The demand for health insurance policies has seen a massive spike during the coronavirus pandemic. The rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases people has made individuals more conscious of the value of buying health insurance. For instance, the officials from the Health Insurance company, Policybazaar stated that in March 2020 (from March 6 to March 31) they experienced a rise of 20-30% over 25 days in terms of sales of health insurance policies when compared with sales in February. More specifically, the number of health policies distributed in March was nearly 45,000, compared with roughly 36,000 in January and February 2020. Therefore, the growing adoption of health insurance policies during COVID-19 contributes to the hospitalization insurance market growth.

Major players covered in the global hospitalization insurance industry are Aetna, Anthem Health Insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield Companies, Cigna, Humana, HCSC, Highmark, Kaiser Permanente, UnitedHealth Group, and Wellcare.

TBRC’s global hospitalization insurance market report is segmented by service provider into private, public, by network into preferred provider organizations (PPOs), point of service (POS), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), exclusive provider organizations (EPOs), others, by demographic into minors, adults, senior citizens.

Hospitalization Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Provider (Private, Public), By Network (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs, Point Of Service (POS, Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs, Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs, Other Networks), By Demographics (Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hospitalization insurance market overview, forecast hospitalization insurance market size and growth for the whole market, hospitalization insurance market segments, geographies, hospitalization insurance market trends, hospitalization insurance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Hospitalization Insurance Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4005&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type Of Plan (Rider, Standalone Cover, Part Of Health Insurance), By Term Of Coverage (Lifetime Coverage, Term Insurance), By Benefit (Emergency Admission, Accident, Medical Treatment, Surgery), By Service Provider (Public, Private) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-daily-cash-benefit-insurance-global-market-report

Health And Medical Insurance Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Hospitalization Insurance, Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Domiciliary Insurance), By Service Provider (Private, Public), By Demographics (Minor, Adults, Senior Citizen), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/health-and-medical-insurance-global-market-report

Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Insurance, Insurance Brokers And Agents, Reinsurance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By End User (Corporate, Individual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-reinsurance-and-insurance-brokerage-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/