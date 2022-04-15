Lancing Devices and Equipment Market Demand Is Expected To Increase With The Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes

Lancing Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Lancing Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the lancing devices and equipment market growth as more people depend on lancing devices to test blood glucose levels. Lancing devices are used by diabetics to obtain samples of blood for testing glucose levels in it. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, around 463 million adults had diabetes and the number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. According to the lancing devices and equipment market analysis, this growth in the number of diabetic patients is expected to increase the demand for lancing devices and equipment, thereby driving the market growth.

The global lancing devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $0.42 billion in 2021 to $0.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The global lancing devices market size is expected to grow to $1.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.2%.

In September 2021, B. Braun Melsungen AG, a German medical and pharmaceutical device company acquired Sterinova Inc for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Sterinova will continue to operate as a distinct subsidiary of B. Braun Melsungen AG. Sterinova Inc is a Canada-based company that develops, manufactures, and distributes ready-to-use sterile injectable products in syringes and premix bags.

Major players covered in the global lancing devices and equipment industry are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, LifeScan, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Becton Dickinson, Bayer AG, Medtronic, and ARKRAY.

TBRC’s global lancing devices and equipment market report is segmented by product into safety lancets, standard lancets, by type into reusable, disposable, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, homecare and home diagnostics, diagnostic centres and medical institutions, research and academic laboratories, others, by penetration depth into 0.8mm-1mm, 1.1mm-1.5mm, 1.6mm-2.0mm, Others.

Lancing Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Safety Lancets, Standard Lancets), By Type (Reusable, Disposable), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare and Home Diagnostics, Diagnostic Centres and Medical Institutions, Research and Academic Laboratories, Others), By Penetration Depth (0.8mm-1mm, 1.1mm- 1.5mm, 1.6mm-2.0mm, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

