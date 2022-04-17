Sports Guns Market Top Players, Size, Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Insights, Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2027
Sports Guns Market Trends – Higher demand for the sports guns in the international multi-sport events
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Sports Guns Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.46 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Sports Guns for training purposes, rising sports events that include shooting games, increasing interest in hunting, and applicability of the Sports Guns in nonlethal usage, to name a few.
Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In August 2020, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. completed its spin-off from the company named Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. announced to start trading independently and would expand their Sports Guns business through the e-commerce platform.
The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, the remarkable demand for the shooting games & higher proliferation of the sports events, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Segmental Analysis
The global Sports Guns market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Sports Guns sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Guns Market on the basis of Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Materials Used, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Pistols
Revolvers
Rifles
Machine Guns
Shotguns
Carbines
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Training & Demonstration
Recreational Sports
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Gun Stores
Sport Goods Stores
Online
Others
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Pakistan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Report Highlights:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Sports Guns market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Sports Guns industry
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Sports Guns market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.
