Cakes and Pastries Market Share, Size, Growth, Global Trends, Leading Companies And Analysis 2022 to 2027
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cakes and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global cakes and pastries market reached a value of US$ 130.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 170.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Cakes and pastries refer to bakery products prepared by baking with ingredients, such as sugar, baking soda, flour, eggs, baking powder, etc. Some commonly available pastries in the market are puff, shortcuts, choux, etc. These are generally consumed on ceremonial occasions, including birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, etc. Cakes and pastries are available in various shapes and sizes and can be customized according to consumers’ preferences. They are often baked and are utilized as a crust for pies and tarts.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market/requestsample
Market Trends and Drivers:
The elevating levels of urbanization and the escalating demand for decadent food products are primarily driving the cakes and pastries market across the globe. Moreover, the growing working population and inflating disposable incomes have led to the rising consumption of various ready-to-eat food products, such as cakes, pies, and pastries, thereby propelling the market growth. In line with this, continuous experimentation for introducing distinctive flavors of fillings and toppings and the growing demand for customized pastries and cakes is another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, rising health-consciousness among consumers has led to the incorporation of healthier ingredient alternatives, including whole wheat flour instead of white flour, which is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for low sodium, gluten-free, multigrain, and organic bakery products will continue to bolster the cakes and pastries market over the forecasted period.
Cakes and Pastries Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the cakes and pastries market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Finsbury
Flowers Foods
Grupo Bimbo
American Baking Company
Britannia
Euro Cakes
Hostess Brands
McKee Foods
Yamazaki Baking
Aryzta
Mulino bianco
Edeka
Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies
BreadTalk Group Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the cakes and pastries market on the basis of product, type, sector, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product:
Artisanal Bakery Products
In-store Bakery Products
Breakup by Type:
Cakes
Frozen Cakes & Pastries
Pastries
Sweet Pies
Breakup by Sector:
Food Service
Retail
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Artisanal Bakeries
Online Retailers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
India Indoor LBS Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-indoor-lbs-market
Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-implantable-medical-devices-market
GCC Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-implantable-medical-devices-market
India Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-implantable-medical-devices-market
Latin America Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-implantable-medical-devices-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn