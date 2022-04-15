Cakes and Pastries Market Share, Size, Growth, Global Trends, Leading Companies And Analysis 2022 to 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cakes and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global cakes and pastries market reached a value of US$ 130.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 170.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Cakes and pastries refer to bakery products prepared by baking with ingredients, such as sugar, baking soda, flour, eggs, baking powder, etc. Some commonly available pastries in the market are puff, shortcuts, choux, etc. These are generally consumed on ceremonial occasions, including birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, etc. Cakes and pastries are available in various shapes and sizes and can be customized according to consumers’ preferences. They are often baked and are utilized as a crust for pies and tarts.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating levels of urbanization and the escalating demand for decadent food products are primarily driving the cakes and pastries market across the globe. Moreover, the growing working population and inflating disposable incomes have led to the rising consumption of various ready-to-eat food products, such as cakes, pies, and pastries, thereby propelling the market growth. In line with this, continuous experimentation for introducing distinctive flavors of fillings and toppings and the growing demand for customized pastries and cakes is another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, rising health-consciousness among consumers has led to the incorporation of healthier ingredient alternatives, including whole wheat flour instead of white flour, which is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for low sodium, gluten-free, multigrain, and organic bakery products will continue to bolster the cakes and pastries market over the forecasted period.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the cakes and pastries market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Finsbury

Flowers Foods

Grupo Bimbo

American Baking Company

Britannia

Euro Cakes

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Yamazaki Baking

Aryzta

Mulino bianco

Edeka

Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies

BreadTalk Group Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the cakes and pastries market on the basis of product, type, sector, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Artisanal Bakery Products

In-store Bakery Products

Breakup by Type:

Cakes

Frozen Cakes & Pastries

Pastries

Sweet Pies

Breakup by Sector:

Food Service

Retail

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

