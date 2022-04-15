The Growing Need For Quality Inspection And Automation Heightens Demand For The Machine Vision Market

Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The machine vision market consists of sales of machine vision devices, software, and services that allow a computer to examine, analyze, and identify static or moving images. Machine vision systems are a set of connected devices which are designed to automatically direct production and manufacturing procedures, such as go/no go assessments and quality control processes, using information retrieved from digital images.

The main types of products in machine vision are PC-based, consisting of a PC with an operating system, and Smart Camera-based, consisting of a smart camera with sensor, processor, software and input/output (I/O), moving data into and out of the system in a compact housing. The respective systems are used in quality assurance and inspection, positioning and guidance, measurement and identification and predictive maintenance and have been implemented across multiple end-use industries such as automotive, and electronics and semiconductors.

Reference to the Global Market Model will evidence the rise in demand with the global machine vision market size anticipated to grow from $15.13 billion in 2021 to $16.51 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This is after the market had dipped in the previous year as a result of the COVID-19 slowdown in which manufacturers and suppliers around the globe reduced their industrial operations during the government-imposed lockdowns. The growing need for quality inspection and automation is propelling this growth over the forecast period. Quality control helps in the early detection of production problems in the manufacturing industry, ensuring product quality, and saving time with machine vision systems being used to capture images of products to analyze them based on various quality and safety characteristics. This growing need for quality inspection and automation is driving the machine vision market size to an expected $23.47 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2%, continuing at a similar growth rate to $36.97 billion in 2031.

North America and Asia Pacific were the two largest regions in the machine vision market, accounting for around 31% and 30% of the market respectively in 2021, with Western Europe following behind with around 25% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global machine vision market. By individual country, the USA has the largest share of the global market, accounting for around 28%, with China in second place with a share of around 14%. India, China, and Japan, however, are forecast to show the highest growth rate in the period 2021 to 2026, all with CAGRs of around 10%.

Concerning segmentation within the machine vision market, the PC-based system is the largest segment accounting for 55% of the market in 2021, followed by the Smart Camera-based system on 45%. The Smart Camera-based system, however, is forecast to be the highest growth segment of the market in the period to 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%, marginally ahead of that for the PC-based system at a CAGR of around 9%.

A major trend in the machine vision market is the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which focuses on learning, reasoning, and self-correction and is processed by machines such as computers. Major companies operating in the machine vision systems sector are focused on artificial intelligence-based techniques, and other technology advances, to strengthen their position, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins.

Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022 – By Product, By Offering, By Deployment Type, By Application, By End-Use Industry – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides template market overviews, analyzes and forecasts template market size, share, template market players, template market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

Here are some related reports:

Industrial Robots Market Report 2022 – By Product Type, By End-User Industry, By Application – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robots-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology, By Services Type, By Software Tools, By Application Type, By End-User – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022 – By Equipment & Software, By Application, By End User, By Type – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-automation-systems-global-market-report

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Interested In Knowing More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/