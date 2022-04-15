Global Shipping Containers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the container market size is expected to grow from $9.37 billion in 2021 to $10.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global shipping containers market size is expected to grow to $13.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. An increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships contributed to the growth of the shipping container industry.

The global shipping containers market consists of the sales of shipping containers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing shipping containers with suitable strength to withstand handling, storage, and shipment. Shipping containers range from ubiquitous corrugated boxes to large steel boxes used for intermodal shipments. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Shipping Containers Market Segments

The global shipping container market is segmented:

By Product Type: Dry Storage Container, Flat Rack Container, Refrigerated Container, Special-Purpose Container, Open Top Container, Double Door Container, Others

By Container Size: Small Container, Large Container, High Cube Container

By End-User: Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial Products, Vehicle Transport, Others

By Geography: The global shipping containers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides shipping containers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global shipping containers market, share, segments and geographies, trends, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The shipping containers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hoover Container Solutions, CXIC Group, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, Maersk Container Industry, Charleston Marine Containers, Hoover Container Solutions, CIMC, Sea Box, TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd, and China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

