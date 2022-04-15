Online Food Delivery Services Market Players Shift To A Decentralized System To Create The Best Shopper Experience

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upgradation of the distribution network to a more decentralized system, Distribution 4.0, is one of the key online food delivery services market trends. In Distribution 4.0, suppliers partner with multiple players for the best market coverage between urban and rural markets, focusing their efforts on marketing, branding, and in-store merchandising to create a best-in-class shopper experience. They are likely to partner with aggregators, e-comm delivery companies, rural distribution companies, and distribution arms of modern trade to drive coverage. E-commerce aggregator Amazon, has announced plans to team with many small-scale businesses, retail outlets, and rural supermarkets, to increase their last-mile connectivity. Therefore, the trend of Distribution 4.0 is envisioned to bring in some positive effects on online food delivery services.

Western Europe was the largest region in the online food delivery services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the online food delivery service market. The regions covered in the online food delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global online food delivery services market size is expected to grow from $115.11 billion in 2021 to $128.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The online food delivery services market share is expected to grow to $159.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to online food delivery services worldwide. Smartphone users are the primary online shoppers for the F&B industry and an increase in the number of smartphone users reflects a potential increase in online shopping for food and beverages. The world F&B e-commerce users reached 1.5 billion in 2019 and are expected to grow by 800 million, with an average of 25% y-o-y growth, by 2024. Indian food delivery platform, Zomato, has 80 million monthly active users and has set targets of reaching 20 million over the next few years. According to the online food delivery services market analysis, increase in smartphone users and internet penetration is driving the market growth.

Major players covered in the global online food delivery services industry are takeaway.com, Doordash, Deliveroo, Uber eats, Zomato, Swiggy, Domino's pizza, Grubhub, foodpanda, and Just eat.

TBRC’s global online food delivery services market report is segmented by type into platform-to-customer, restaurant-to-customer, by channel type into websites, mobile applications, by payment method into cash on delivery, online payment.

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Platform-to-Customer, Restaurant -to-Customer), By Channel Type (Websites, Mobile Applications), By Payment Method (Cash On delivery, Online Payment) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a online food delivery services market overview, forecast online food delivery services market size and growth for the whole market, online food delivery services market segments, geographies, online food delivery services market trends, online food delivery services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

