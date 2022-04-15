Domestic Couriers Market Grows At Over 15% Rate With The Emergence Of E-Commerce

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-commerce trade is expected to be one of the major drivers of the global domestic couriers market growth. As the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet continue to grow, the courier or parcel volumes will increase and thereby drive the demand for courier delivery services. E-Commerce or electronic commerce or internet commerce refers to is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer, or consumer-to-business. A few examples of E-commerce websites include online stores such as Amazon, Ebay, Quikr, Olx, and more. The emergence of eCommerce has made products easier to discover and purchase through online retailers and marketplaces and benefited Independent freelancers, small businesses, and large corporations by enabling them to sell their goods and services at a higher scale. Thus, the growing E-commerce industry is anticipated to drive the domestic courier market in the forecast period by enhancing the courier or parcel delivery service opportunities within the country.

The global domestic couriers market size is expected to grow from $48.38 billion in 2021 to $55.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The domestic couriers market share is then expected to grow to $95.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

E-locker delivery system is a computerized electronic locker system used for the security of delivering retrieving or recovering parcels. Each locker station may include a set of individual lockers of various sizes, each with an electronically controlled release-operated door latch. Each locker station has an input/output device(s) that is electronically connected to an internal computer. This makes an ideal solution for apartments, dormitories, businesses, and other applications that handle the ongoing delivery of packages and parcels. For instance, Packcity is an automated electronic locker system that securely stores and distributes inbound parcels, informs recipients that a parcel has arrived, and allows 24/7 collections. Packcity enables to storage and distribution of a large volume of incoming parcels. Its easy-to-use interface allows recipients to track parcels and inform them about the arrival of their parcel. Since the emergence of the E-locker delivery systems solves the problems of rising parcel deliveries, it is anticipated to be an important trend that drives the domestic courier market.

Major players covered in the global domestic couriers industry are FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., A-1 Express, SF Express Co. Ltd., UPS Limited, DHL Express, Yunda Holding Co., Ltd., and Royal Mail, Japan Post Group.

TBRC’s global domestic couriers market report is segmented by type into ground, express, deferred, by application into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), by end-user into BFSI, wholesale and retail trade, construction, manufacturing, others.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

