Air Transport Market Utilizes Analytics For Critical Insights, Leading To Growth Rate Of 16%

Air Transport Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of analytics is rapidly growing in the aviation industry to capture critical insights from customers and operations data which is shaping the air transport market growth. It allows airlines to offer personalized services to their customers by using data analytics tools at every customer touchpoint. The growing use of analytics in the aviation industry is mainly a result of increasing competition between airlines. As a result, commercial airlines are looking to enhance customer satisfaction levels by analyzing parameters such as ticket sales passenger profile and purchase history. For instance, Chicago-based United Airlines analyzes 150 variables in a customer profile to offer a more personalized offer. Major companies using analytics in the aviation industry are Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines.

The global air transport market size is expected to grow from $653.05 billion in 2021 to $728.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The air transport services market is then expected to grow to $1,332.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.3%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the air transport services market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the air transport services market. The regions covered in the air transport service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global air transport industry are The Emirates Group, China Airlines, American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Inc., China Southern Airlines, Qatar Airways Company Q.C.S.C, Air France–KLM, and Lufthansa Group.

TBRC’s global air transport market analysis report is segmented by type into passenger air transport, chartered air transport, air cargo services, by distance into long-distance, short-distance, by end-use into private, commercial.

