Domiciliary Insurance Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the domiciliary insurance market size is expected to grow from $27.15 billion in 2021 to $32.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. As per TBRC’s domiciliary insurance market research the market size is expected to grow to $59.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.2%. The growing geriatric population is expected to propel the domiciliary insurance market.

The domiciliary insurance market consists of sales of domiciliary insurance services by entities that are engaged in direct underwriting insurance policies for home-based treatment done for a disease, illness, or injury. The home treatment could be because of a lack of accommodation at the hospital or because the patient's condition does not permit them to get admitted to the hospital.

Global Domiciliary Insurance Market Trends

Companies are concentrating on the release of policies specific to COVID-19. With the surge in the coronavirus pandemic cases, a large number of people getting affected have strained the hospital and healthcare services further making bed availability a challenge. However, as all cases do not require hospitalization, hospitals are requesting the affected people to take treatment at their homes. Even people are opting for home treatment to ensure safe and effective treatment due to the fear of contracting a secondary infection from other patients in public hospitals, and the high price charges of private hospitals. This has allowed the companies in the domiciliary insurance market to cater the domiciliary insurance services along with the normal health insurance policy specific to COVID.

Global Domiciliary Insurance Market Segments

The global domiciliary insurance market is segmented:

By Insurance Type: Diseases Insurance, Medical Insurance, Income Protection Insurance, Others

By Coverage Type: Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage

By Demographics: Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens

By Network: Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point Of Services (POS), Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs), Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

By Service Provider: Private, Public

By Geography: The global domiciliary insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Cigna Corporation, AIA Insurance Group, Allianz SE, AXA, Aviva plc, Aetna, Inc. HDFC Ergo, and Munich Re.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

