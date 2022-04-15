Percy Menzies of Assisted Recovery Centers of America to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug and alcohol addiction is at an all- time high killing millions of people each year making it the top public health problem in the U.S. The numbers are alarming and cause for concern. Currently, the U.S. is grappling with an opioid epidemic crisis resulting in widespread economic and societal displacement. Addiction requires individualized remedies that address symptoms and underlying causes. Treatment is the best option, that’s why a high quality treatment center is necessary to get you on the right path to healing and help you create the life you love and deserve.

Percy is a respected and sought after speaker and President and founder of Assisted Recovery Centers of America one of the top centers in the country for the treatment of alcoholism and drug addiction.

“The core of my mission is to help individuals suffering from addictions get back to thriving not merely surviving,” says Percy. “Although recovery from addiction is a lifelong process, on the bright side it can absolutely be achieved. This is in stark contrast to the heavy stigma that often accompanies the possibility of patient recovery. The fact is, our patients do recover and become meaningful, grounded, productive members of society who are able to contribute to their community.”

According to Percy, our health care system continues to be sluggish in effectively responding to addictions and we must ramp up ongoing efforts to treat addiction as a prolonged, but absolutely curable, condition.

“Addiction throws people into a survival mode and human beings are meant to thrive not survive, which is a dangerous state to be in and not a sustainable way to live,” says Percy. “Addicts will seek destructive ways to get drugs at any cost. They are forced to lie, cheat, steal, or sell their bodies and need to break free from these destructive behaviors.”

Prior to opening up his own treatment center, Percy worked for over 18 years for DuPont Pharmaceuticals where he recognized how naloxone and naltrexone, largely underused at the time, had a tremendous potential as key medications to battle the opioid and alcoholism addiction. Determined to provide a medical treatment that offers a unique, multifaceted approach to get people better, he opened up his clinic where today he has treated thousands of patients utilizing compassionate, evidence based treatments, with extraordinary results.

“We have two operating principles when It comes to addictive disorders,” says Percy. “We have medicalized it, criminalized it, demonized it, stigmatized it but we have not humanized it. We must collectively and collaboratively make the road to recovery more appealing with the promise for long term outcomes. For far too long we have isolated people struggling with addiction by isolating them from society and that has to unequivocally change.”

People often question shouldn’t addicts be punished rather than treated. From a practical standpoint, treatment provides significant benefits for the families as well as communities and fulfills our moral and ethical obligation to help them.

According to Percy, addiction is a treatable illness and should never be referred to as a disease. And when society becomes more pro active and take prolific measures like we did with HIV and smoking, we will achieve measurable success.

Part of Percy’s success is based on the meds he offers such as buprenorphine and naltrexone which protects patients and curbs craving for drugs and alchohol. The key, he emphasizes, to treating addictive disorders, is that patients must stay on meds indefinitely. Once you successfully curve their craving and their withdrawal systems they will get better.

Through Assisted Recovery Centers of America, Percy creates a purpose driven atmosphere to protect the patient living in drug infested environment be encouraged to seek self-care. With so many drugs continuing to come in it’s troubling that we have a supply driven problem and Percy emphasizes we must curve the supply and demand and make certain the demand is gone.

“I wholeheartedly serve my community from a place of compassion and healing so they will find a life free from addiction. Although it remains frustrating that we continue to diminish the seriousness of addiction,. I will continue to focus on raising awareness and encouraging more pivotal work that needs to be done.”

Listen to Percy’s upcoming intriguing 4 part radio series as he discusses his background and inspiration, medication-assisted treatments, what makes ARCA unique and one of the most coveted treatement centers in the U.S. and why there is hope for long term recovery. You will be inspired, educated, and totally uplifted.

