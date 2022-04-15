Hawaii launches a campaign to hotel guests to promote volunteering while vacationing
State will offer more than 300 events during National Volunteer Week
Volunteer Week Hawaii will offer one of the wisest investments we can make in our community, our people and our local values. We hope that all of Hawaii will get involved.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- –The nonprofit Kanu Hawaii and Nella Media Group have joined forces to promote voluntourism in Hawaii next week as part of National Volunteer Week. Videos promoting stewardship while traveling will be featured through an in-room television network in hotels throughout Oahu and Hawaii Island.
— Governor of Hawaii David Ige
Organized by Kanu Hawaii, Volunteer Week Hawaii 2022 aims for unprecedented unity of Hawaii residents and visitors alike as the state emerges from the pandemic. More than 10,000 volunteers are anticipated to gather in support of hundreds of charities at more than 300 events held statewide.
Hawaii visitors can go to VolunteerWeekHawaii.org to participate in planned events held throughout Hawaii. Opportunities during the week range from park and beach cleanups to food drives to lo‘i and loko i‘a restoration.
Hawaii has held the largest annual celebration of National Volunteer Week since it joined the national movement in 2018. National Volunteer Week was instituted under President Richard Nixon in 1974. Called Volunteer Week Hawaii, service events are planned to support a broad spectrum of community needs including Friday, April 22 which is Earth Day.
“Volunteer Week Hawaii is all of our kuleana (responsibility),” says Governor of Hawaii David Ige. “It will offer one of the wisest investments we can make in our community, our people and our local values. We hope that all of Hawaii will get involved. Together, we can inspire youth with our actions to share community responsibility.”
The week-long celebration will be held from April 17 to 23 and features hundreds of in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities statewide including a pledge drive and E Ala Ē, a worldwide oli (Hawaiian chant) on Earth Day.
Earth Day E Ala Ē. Thousands of volunteers will join hands around the world and raise awareness of environmental stewardship with a sunrise oli, or sacred chant, at 6:06 am emanating from Maui’s Haleakala in which worldwide participants can attend. To participate from your location and learn more, contact ealae@kanuhawaii.org or visit KanuHawaii.org/e-ala-e-2022/
Pledge to Our Keiki. Supporters are asked to sign the online “Pledge to Our Keiki” as their first act of service during Volunteer Week Hawaii. In an unprecedented partnership, the Hawaii State Department of Education and Kanu Hawaii have teamed together to collect 10,000 pledge signatures from public school students and their families by Earth Day 2022 towards their 50,000-signature goal by 2023. Pledge takers vow greater responsibility in environmental stewardship through personal actions. To sign the online pledge, the public can go here: PledgeToOurKeiki.org Groups, businesses and individuals are needed to mobilize signature drives for the online pledge as part of Volunteer Week Hawaii. The Pledge was created by a collaboration of students from across Hawaii.
Most events held during Volunteer Week Hawaii have an environmental stewardship focus in support of the Aloha+ Challenge to achieve certain sustainability goals by 2030 which was created in response to the Paris Accords. The international treaty on climate change is a consortium of countries around the world that agreed to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures. The world is now already two-thirds of the way to breaching the tipping point, which will create severe climate changes impacting life as we know it on the planet. Earth Day this year is increasingly important as citizens become more aware of their individual environmental impact. Hawaii is in a significantly vulnerable position to climate change due to its remote location and is considered the endangered species capital of the world.
Funding for Volunteer Week Hawaii 2022 is provided by Hawaii Tourism Authority through the community enrichment program. Partnerships include the State of Hawaii and all of Hawaii’s county governments along with the business and nonprofit sectors.
Link to Video & Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/en0dl2aixn9v0z5/AACjXg9QF4mnxeNx_n9pItNWa?dl=0
