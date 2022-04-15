Audiology Devices Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2030

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 10.95 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trend – Technological advancements

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global audiology devices market size is expected to reach USD 17.43 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for cost-effective and efficient devices, technological advancements, particularly introduction of wireless devices, and growing awareness about benefits of these devices and their increasing acceptance among geriatric population are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Audiology devices are electronic instruments used in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss, and they are extremely effective in treating hearing impairments, such as nerve deafness and congenital hearing loss. Communication is vital for improving relationships and maintaining independence, and hence, audiology devices are becoming increasingly popular around the world.

Adoption of audiological devices is rising owing to the increasing number of hearing loss cases and a spurt in research & development activities in developing and developed economies. Development of new products with high efficiency, affordable price rates, and technological advancements are some other market drivers contributing to the overall growth and development of global audiology devices market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Cochlear implants segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of cochlear implants due to numerous advantages offered by them in comparison to other hearing aid devices. Cochlear implants are complex devices that work differently from other devices, by producing a mere sensation of sound. Over the past several years, rapid technological advancements in the area of signal processing and microelectronics have paved the way for development of cochlear implants with enhanced efficacy.

Meniere's disease segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global audiology devices market over the forecast period. Meniere’s disease leads to abnormal fluid retention in the ear, which causes problems such as hearing impairment and balance issues, to name a few. Patients with mild to moderate loss of hearing ability can benefit from using hearing devices.

Audiology clinics segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing cases of hearing loss globally, rising cases of injuries and hereditary disorders, and visits to audiology clinics are driving growth of the audiology clinics segment. Moreover, rising prevalence of congenital defects, increasing numbers of audiology professionals, and an expanding network of specialty clinics are boosting revenue growth of this segment.

Market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global audiology devices market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of deafness in the region, coupled with rapid technological advancements and favorable regulatory guidelines, have been the key market drivers for this regional market. The National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) states that about 2 to 3 in every 1000 children in the U.S. suffer from an in-born detectable level of deafness on one or both ears.

Companies profiled in the market report are Starkey Hearing Technologies, Sophono, Inc., Medtronic plc, Benson Medical Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd., MED-EL, Advanced Bionics Corporation, Cochlear Limited, ReSound, MedRX Life Science Ltd., and Auditdata A/S.

Audiology Devices Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cochlear Implants

Diagnostic Devices

Tympanometers

Otoscopes

Audiometers

Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

Technological Hearing Aids

Digital Hearing Aids

Analog Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids

In-The-Ear Hearing Aids (ITE)

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids (RITE)

Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids (BTE)

Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Meniere’s Disease

Otitis Media

Otosclerosis

Tinnitus

Acoustic Tumors

Acoustic Trauma

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Audiology Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Global Audiology Devices Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Audiology Devices Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Audiology Devices market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Audiology Devices market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Audiology Devices market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

