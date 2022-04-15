Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAS) Market Poised to Reach $3788.36 Million by 2030; The Brainy Insights

The expansion of the optically clear adhesives market is closely linked to increased demand from consumer electronics, mobile phones, and other devices.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAS) Market Size by Resin Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate, Epoxy, Polyurethane) Application (Tablets, Smartphone, Signage, Automotive Display Screens, Monitors), Industry Vertical (Automotive Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market is expected to grow from USD 1487.4 million in 2020 to USD 3788.36 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Due to continued growth in the consumer electronics industry around the world, the global optically clear adhesives market is rising at a rapid rate. In the electronics industry, optically clear adhesives are largely employed in display and touch screen applications. Consumer adoption of smartphones and devices is a major factor driving the growth of the optically clear adhesives market. In addition, factors such as ongoing innovation in electronic items such as high-definition LCDs, smartphones, and other automobile products are supporting the global market's growth.

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12615

The silicone segment is anticipated to grow at a robust rate over the forecast period.

The resin type segment is divided into acrylic, silicone, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, polyurethane. The silicone segment is anticipated to grow at a robust rate over the forecast period. Silicone is one of the most often used resins in optically clear adhesives, and its strong temperature resistance features make it perfect for use on substrates that require high temperature performance. Silicone-based optically clear adhesives can also withstand impact, shock, and vibration while maintaining their stress resistance.

The smartphone segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market value of around 422.42 million in 2020.

The application segment includes tablets, smartphone, signage, automotive display screens, monitors. The smartphone segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market value of around 422.42 million in 2020. The smartphone segment is the most dominant in the world, as it is the most common mode of communication in both the residential and commercial sectors. During the projected period, the optically clear adhesives market is expected to be dominated by the smartphone segment.

The electrical & electronics segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market value of around 590.5 million in 2020.

The industry vertical segment includes automotive energy, electrical & electronics, aerospace. The electrical & electronics segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market value of around 590.5 million in 2020. Optically clear adhesives provide numerous advantages in electronics equipment and gadgets, including superior bonding strength, enhanced gap filling, and chemical and thermal stability, and are used in smart phones and laptops, among other things.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12615

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a 571.16 million of the market revenue in 2020. This is due to factors such as the expansion of major economies in the Asia Pacific area, an increase in middle-class disposable income, continuous technological innovation, and rapid industrialisation. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include 3M, Delo Industrial Adhesives Ltd., Dymax Corporation, HB Fuller, Henkel, LG Chem, Masterbond, Nitto, Norland Products and Tesa among others.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: