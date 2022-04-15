Aircraft Refurbishing Market Poised to Reach $7.89 Billion by 2030; The Brainy Insights

The rising trend of business travels and VIP aircraft across the globe is propelling the growth of the aircraft refurbishing market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights Launched a Study titled Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Aircraft Type (Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft), Refurbishing Type (Passenger-To-Freighter, Commercial Aircraft Cabin Refurbishing, VIP Cabin Refurbishing Fixed-wing Aircraft), Fitting Type, Regions, and Global Forecast 2021-2030

The global aircraft refurbishing market is projected to grow from USD 4.51 billion in 2020 to USD 7.89 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The aircraft refurbishing market is experiencing high growth, owing to rising demand for the refurbishing of the narrow body aircraft across the globe.

The wide-body aircraft segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period

The aircraft type segment is divided into wide-body aircraft and narrow-body aircraft. The wide-body aircraft segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. The wide-body aircraft can accommodate two passenger aisles, which make seven or more seating arrangements. The companies are increasing investment in refurbishing wide-body aircraft to offer comfort to the passengers. In addition, the rising demand for wide-body aircraft is boosting the demand for aircraft refurbishing.

The passenger-to-freighter segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period

The refurbishing type segment includes VIP cabin refurbishing fixed-wing aircraft, commercial aircraft cabin refurbishing, and passenger-to-freighter. The passenger-to-freighter segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The conversion of the passenger-to-freighter includes installation of a new cargo door, restructuring of the aircraft, installation of reinforcement, strengthening the aircraft floor, and modifying the electrical system. Increasing passenger-to-freighter conversion across the globe is driving the growth of the aircraft refurbishing market.

The passenger seat segment held the largest market share of 46.85% in the year 2020

The fitting type segment is divided into retrofit, IFEC and lighting, and passenger seats. The passenger seat segment held the largest market share of 46.85% in the year 2020. The passenger seats are the most utilized part of the commercial aircraft and, therefore, highly prone to tears, stains, damage, etc. Thus, the demand for passenger seats fitting in the aircraft refurbishing market boosts the market's growth over the forecast period.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The North America region dominated the global aircraft refurbishing market and held a market share of 41.56% in the year 2020. Most aircraft refurbishing centers are present in the North America region, which boosts the market’s growth in the region. Apart from this, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. Increasing focus on aircraft refurbishing in the countries such as India and China is fuelling the aircraft refurbishing market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global aircraft refurbishing market are Air France Industries KLM E&M, BE Aerospace, Ascent Aviation Services, Sabreliner Corporation, TIMCO Aviation Services, SIA Engineering Company, AAR, Zodiac Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik, Gulfstream , and GKN among others.

