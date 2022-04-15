Shaftsbury Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3001206
TROOPER: C. Allison
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/14/2022
LOCATION: Bickford Hollow Rd
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Paula Tate
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/14/2022 at approximately 2326 hours, Vermont State Police were called to respond to a residence on Bickford Hollow Rd for a report of a domestic disturbance. During the investigation, Troopers found that Paula Tate (age 50) of Woodford assaulted a male neighbor and former intimate partner by striking him in his face. Tate was arrested and cited to appear in Bennington County Superior Court on 04/18/2022 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 04/18/2022
COURT: Bennington Superior
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Cody Allison
Vermont State Police
P: (802) 585-5817
Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov