Shaftsbury Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22B3001206

TROOPER: C. Allison                     

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2022

LOCATION: Bickford Hollow Rd

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Paula Tate                                                                            

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/14/2022 at approximately 2326 hours, Vermont State Police were called to respond to a residence on Bickford Hollow Rd for a report of a domestic disturbance. During the investigation, Troopers found that Paula Tate (age 50) of Woodford assaulted a male neighbor and former intimate partner by striking him in his face. Tate was arrested and cited to appear in Bennington County Superior Court on 04/18/2022 at 12:30 PM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 04/18/2022                         

COURT: Bennington Superior

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov

 

