Tapioca Starch Market Trends, Industry Growth Overview, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

Tapioca Starch

Tapioca starch is sourced from cassava roots in the form of flour, powder, or hard white grains.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tapioca Starch Market is forecast to reach USD 9,686.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Tapioca starch is a starchy flour that has a variety of uses in baking. It involves squeezing the starchy liquid out of cassava root.

Tapioca starch is widely used as a thinking and stabilizing agent in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Tapioca starch is a carbohydrate-rich and gluten-free, and it has gained popularity due to the rising trend of a healthy food diet. It is used for the production of packaged snacks like chips with added flavors. Moreover, it is also being explored as a permissible feedstock for the production of biofuels.

The booming textile industry in the developing economies also has a heavy demand for this product because of its high film strength and superior binding capacities, which makes it useful for various applications in this industry. Poor crop quality of the starch sources and price fluctuations in raw materials often come in the way of product growth and market occupancy. Some top companies in this field are readily working to address the aforementioned challenges.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to contribute to the overall growth of the Tapioca market owing to the prominent countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, which are leading producers of the product. The market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The product has been used in the food and beverage industry as an additive and staple food due to its low content of vitamin, protein, mineral, and are rich in carbohydrates. The major application of the tapioca is as a stabilizing or thickening agent for the preparation of sauces, soups, puddings, and meat products that will drive the demand of the market.

• Tapioca starch has perfect binding capacity, which makes it applicable in the adhesive industry. The starch, after being mixed with water, becomes quite sticky and remains like this for a long period of time. Industrial glues are also made from the high-quality tapioca starch.

• Tapioca starch is also used as a filler in compounded animal feed and is used extensively in many textile processes. It is required during the sizing of yarn and also for finishing cotton as well as polyester fabrics. Also, it is used while producing textiles during its process of mixing, printing, and finishing.

• Tapioca Pellet is a dry feed obtained from the Manihot Esculenta plant. The roots are dried and processed to create the tapioca product, and then pelletized. It is recommended to be fed along with good quality pasture. Tapioca Pellet is a low fat, high starch, low NDF (Neutral Detergent Fibre) supplementary feed, and is used to increase dry matter uptake.

• Key participants include Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Inc., Emsland-Starke GmbH, Navin Chemicals, Pruthvi’s Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., Vaighai Agro Products ltd., Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt. Ltd., and American Key Food Products, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Tapioca Starch market on the basis of source, form, applications, end-users, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Bitter Cassava

• Sweet Cassava

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Tapioca Pearls

• Tapioca Flour

• Tapioca Pellets

• Tapioca Flakes

• Tapioca Syrup

• Tapioca Granules

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Stabilizer Agent

• Thickening Agent

• Binding Agent

• Bodying Agent

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Food and Beverage

• Glue Industry

• Building and Construction

• Textiles

• Pharmaceutical

• Mining

• Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

