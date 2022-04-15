Skimmed Milk Powder Market in India: Report, Sales Statistics, Demand, Price, Size and Forecast 2022-2027

India Skimmed Milk Powder Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 235.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Skimmed Milk Powder Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on skimmed milk powder market share in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian skimmed milk powder (SMP) market reached a value of INR 118.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 235.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during 2022-2027.

Skimmed milk powder, also known as non-fat dry milk, is a rich source of essential nutrients needed for the overall growth of the body. It is derived by removing the moisture from pasteurized skimmed milk. It comprises fat, milk protein content and low moisture and is widely utilized as an alternative to whole milk powder. Presently, skimmed milk powder is gaining popularity in India, particularly among individuals willing to reduce their calorie intake.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/skimme-milk-powder-market-india/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing population, increasing income and improving standards of living represent are among the major factors positively influencing the sales of skimmed milk powder in India. Apart from this, it is widely utilized in the preparation of doughnuts, cakes, bread and other food products for providing tenderness. This, along with the thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry, is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, on account of the nutritional content present in the skimmed milk, its demand is escalating for feeding infants in the country. Furthermore, the growing health consciousness among consumers is also increasing the consumption of skimmed milk powder in India.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/skimme-milk-powder-market-india

The report has examined the Indian Skimmed Milk Powder Market in 15 major states:

• Maharashtra

• Uttar Pradesh

• Andhra Pradesh

• Tamil Nadu

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Karnataka

• Madhya Pradesh

• West Bengal

• Bihar

• Delhi

• Kerala

• Punjab

• Orissa

• Haryana

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Related Reports of IMARC Group:

Milk Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/milk-chocolate-market

Almond Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/almond-milk-market

Pigeon Pea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-pigeon-pea-processing-plant

Jojoba Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-jojoba-oil-processing-plant

Chewing Gum Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chewing-gum-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.