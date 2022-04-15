LaRose Announces Additional Campaign Finance Violations Against Rep. Larry Householder

Review Indicates Householder Accepted Contributions Beyond State Limits

COLUMBUS – A routine examination of campaign finance reports indicate that Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) accepted campaign contributions beyond state limits as set in Ohio law. Five donors as listed in Householder’s campaign finance reports contributed a combined $32,064.60 in excess of the state limit. These contributions were made between March 11, 2019 and January 15, 2020.

Included among these contributors is Juan Cespedes. Mr. Cespedes contributed $1,000.00 on 06/24/2019 and $13,292.00 on 11/13/2019 for an aggregate contribution in excess of the limit by $999.65.

“The hits just keep on coming,” said LaRose. “These alleged repeated violations by Rep. Householder aren’t just a violation of state law, it’s a direct insult against the people of his district and the people of Ohio. Make no mistake, my team will remain vigilant in our reviews of all campaign finance records, no matter who you are.”

The 2020 primary election period was January 1, 2019 through March 17, 2020, with an inflation adjusted contribution limit of $13,292.35. These findings have been forwarded to the Ohio Elections Commission.

Additionally, LaRose is withdrawing the allegations concerning the following: Ohio House Republican Caucus/House Republican Campaign Committee; its treasurer, J. Matthew Yuskewich; “Representative 3”; Campaign Committee for “Representative 3”; and the Treasurer for the Campaign Committee of “Representative 3”. These allegations were initially made in parallel to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s Criminal Complaint. A subsequent review indicates that these were likely permissible PAC contributions, and not impermissible corporate contributions. Secretary LaRose has reserved the right to file a subsequent referral if evidence is presented in the future to substantiate violations of Ohio’s campaign finance laws.

To read the full letter to the Ohio Elections Commission, click here.

###