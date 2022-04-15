Ohioans Set New Monthly All-Time Record in Business Creation

COLUMBUS – In 2020, despite the pandemic, Ohioans created a record 171,073 new businesses and set the single month all-time record with 18,659 new business filings in July 2020. Last month, Ohioans broke this monthly record with 19,694 new business filings with the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division. This number is a 47% increase from one year ago in March 2020.

“Another record shattered! I am blown away by these numbers and especially proud of my team who are working around the clock to process new business registrations and simplify filing procedures,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “My office also works to ensure these new businesses have the resources they need to thrive so that they can create jobs and prosperity for Ohio’s families.”

Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by visiting OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

