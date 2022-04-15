Another Month, Another Record in Business Creation

COLUMBUS – Last year, despite the pandemic, Ohioans created a record 171,073 new businesses. In February 2021, 16,025 new business filings were filed with the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division. This is a 41% increase from February 2020.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Ohio’s entrepreneurs continue to demonstrate great resilience and ingenuity,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “They are taking risks to build better lives for themselves and their families – and they are doing so in record numbers. Starting a business is a huge commitment, and I am proud that my office is able to play a role in supporting Ohioans as they take their first steps in this journey. “ Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by clicking here to visit OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

EDITOR'S QUICK FACTS:

16,025 new businesses were created in Ohio in February 2021.

New business filings were 41% higher than in January 2020 (11,334).

New business filings in 2020 totaled 171,073, beating 2019’s previous record of 130,621.

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.

