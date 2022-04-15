LaRose Highlights Important Dates and Deadlines for the Upcoming Special Election in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District

Governor DeWine Selects August 3rd for Special 15th District Congressional Primary Election

COLUMBUS – Following Governor Mike DeWine’s declaration of an August 3rd, 2021 special primary election for Ohio’s 15th congressional district, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose highlighted important details and deadlines concerning the election.

Last week, Congressman Steve Stivers announced he will be leaving the U.S. House of Representatives effective May 16, 2021, creating a vacancy in Ohio’s 15th congressional district upon his departure. To fill the seat, today the governor utilized his authority to set the time and place for the special congressional election through a Writ of Election. The OH-15 special congressional primary election will take place on the same day as the special primary for Ohio’s 11th congressional district, set by Gov. DeWine in March.

“The election schedule set forth by Governor DeWine generally aligns with the special election timeline for the 11th district, and our bipartisan election officials will be well-prepared to ensure an orderly, professionally executed special primary election,” said LaRose. “Naturally, the Secretary of State’s office stands ready to assist voters, candidates, and public officials with any questions or concerns they may have over the coming months, and as a constituent of the 15th district, I look forward to participating in the democratic process to elect my next representative to the United States Congress.”

IMPORTANT DATES:

May 17th: Declaration of candidacies for partisan candidates must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections

May 28: Declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate for the August 3, 2021 Special Congressional Primary Election must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections by 4 p.m.

Protests against partisan candidacies must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections by 4 p.m.

June 1: Franklin County Board of Elections must certify names of candidates for August 3, 2021 Special Congressional Primary Election to Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, Vinton, Athens, Fayette, and Ross County Board of Elections

July 6: Deadline for voter registration for the August 3, 2021 Special Congressional Primary Election

August 3: Special Congressional Primary Election

October 4: Eligible Ohioans not already registered to vote who wish to cast a ballot in the Special Congressional General Election must register to vote by this date

November 2: Special Congressional General Election

November 23: Boards must complete and certify the official canvass.

Ohioans interested in registering to vote or signing up to be a poll worker should visit VoteOhio.gov for more information.

Full Election Calendar (PDF)

Frequently Asked Questions (PDF)

