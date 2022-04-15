LaRose Spotlights Unique Outdoor Recreation Businesses in Ohio

COLUMBUS – This month is perfect for getting outside and exploring our state before the kids head back to school. From America’s North Coast to the natural caves of Hocking Hills, there are hundreds of family adventures that should be at the top of every outdoor enthusiast's to-do list. These locally and family-owned outdoor recreation businesses represent just a few of the opportunities around the state for your family to enjoy.

“Ohio provides a vast array of outdoor recreation opportunities to explore,” said LaRose. “While travel and tourism faced many challenges last year, we are all now looking for unique opportunities to share the great outdoors with our families and friends. From catching a big fish on Lake Erie to ziplining through the canopies in Hocking Hills, it’s Ohio small businesses who provide these experiences that we will remember forever.”

As Ohioans yearn for adventure after a year spent at home, now is the perfect time to get outside and fish, hike, camp, bike, and even ride in a hot air balloon!

These businesses started because of someone’s passion for the great outdoors and wanting to share it with others. Have an idea or passion that you could turn into a business? Make it happen by visiting the Secretary of State’s Business Services page. On our site you can file your new business and connect with valuable resources so that your venture can contribute to Ohio’s growing economy.

