Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,117 in the last 365 days.

LaRose Issues Statement on Passage of HCR 5, Sending a Message to DC Politicians Looking to Take Over State Elections

Today, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose released the following statement following Ohio Senate passage of HCR 5, a resolution that urges the United States Congress not to adopt the federal takeover of state and locally-run elections, otherwise known as HR 1.

“Unequivocally, Ohio just completed our most successful election in state history. We know how to run our own elections, and we don’t need DC politicians telling us otherwise,” said LaRose. “Our success was only possible because our nation’s founders had the wisdom to entrust elections to those who know the people. Over the years, we’ve built an elections system that has made our state both more secure and accessible. The result? An election with record voter turnout, the highest absentee ballot return rate in history, and a result that Ohioans trust. I want to thank the Ohio legislature, especially Rep. Thomas Hall, for joining me in sending a strong message to Washington D.C. that the only ones who should be working to strengthen Ohio elections are Ohioans themselves.”

In 2020, Ohio set an all-time voter turnout record:

  • The nearly 6 million votes cast were 200,344 more votes than the all-time record of 5,773,777 set in the 2008 general election.
  • The record 74% turnout surpasses the average of the presidential general election average from 2000-2020 of 65%.
  • All 88 counties had a higher turnout than in 2016
  • Eight counties had a turnout rate above 80 percent. The previous record of two was set in 2000.

Ohio also set an all-time record for early and absentee voting:

  • 58.6% of all votes cast in the 2020 general election were done early in-person or by absentee ballot. In 2016, 33.5% cast their ballot in the same way.
  • The 94% absentee ballot return rate surpassed rates from 2008, 2012, and 2016 

###

You just read:

LaRose Issues Statement on Passage of HCR 5, Sending a Message to DC Politicians Looking to Take Over State Elections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.