LaRose Issues Statement on Passage of HCR 5, Sending a Message to DC Politicians Looking to Take Over State Elections

Today, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose released the following statement following Ohio Senate passage of HCR 5, a resolution that urges the United States Congress not to adopt the federal takeover of state and locally-run elections, otherwise known as HR 1.

“Unequivocally, Ohio just completed our most successful election in state history. We know how to run our own elections, and we don’t need DC politicians telling us otherwise,” said LaRose. “Our success was only possible because our nation’s founders had the wisdom to entrust elections to those who know the people. Over the years, we’ve built an elections system that has made our state both more secure and accessible. The result? An election with record voter turnout, the highest absentee ballot return rate in history, and a result that Ohioans trust. I want to thank the Ohio legislature, especially Rep. Thomas Hall, for joining me in sending a strong message to Washington D.C. that the only ones who should be working to strengthen Ohio elections are Ohioans themselves.”

In 2020, Ohio set an all-time voter turnout record:

The nearly 6 million votes cast were 200,344 more votes than the all-time record of 5,773,777 set in the 2008 general election.

The record 74% turnout surpasses the average of the presidential general election average from 2000-2020 of 65%.

All 88 counties had a higher turnout than in 2016

Eight counties had a turnout rate above 80 percent. The previous record of two was set in 2000.

Ohio also set an all-time record for early and absentee voting:

58.6% of all votes cast in the 2020 general election were done early in-person or by absentee ballot. In 2016, 33.5% cast their ballot in the same way.

The 94% absentee ballot return rate surpassed rates from 2008, 2012, and 2016

