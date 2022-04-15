Ohio New Business Filings Continue Record-Setting Pace

COLUMBUS – Ohioans continue to create new businesses at an astounding pace by recording a second month in a row of more than 20,000 new business filings. In May, there were 20,135 new business filings, following April’s numbers that surpassed 20,000 for the first time in Ohio history.

“With 171,000 new businesses created last year during the pandemic and almost 100,000 new businesses already created in the first five months of 2021, Ohioans continue to defy expectations and demonstrate the pioneer spirit of risk-taking and entrepreneurship that is getting our economy back on track,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Even amid all this uncertainty as we finally reopen the state, Ohioans continue to follow their dreams in record numbers, creating businesses and enterprises that they can pour their grit and passion into for a future for themselves and their families.”

Establishing a new business in Ohio has become increasingly quick and easy through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Ohio Business Central website, OhioBusinessCentral.gov. Ohio’s business-friendly climate and the array of resources available to Ohio entrepreneurs has helped Ohio break new business filing records every month in 2021.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

QUICK FACTS:

20,135 new businesses were created in Ohio in May 2021.

New business filings were 56% higher than in May 2020 (12,892).

New business filings in 2020 totaled 171,073, beating 2019’s previous record of 130,621.

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.

###