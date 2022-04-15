LaRose Spotlights Ohio Trade Businesses

Submit Release
COLUMBUS – Ohioans have a history of hard work, grit, and talent. These qualities are often best exemplified by Ohioans who work in the skilled trades. Trade work is learned, often through apprenticeships, and then turned into impactful labor and construction in our communities. This Labor Day, we recognize the Ohio plumbers, mechanics, carpenters, steel workers, and other tradespeople who provide valuable, necessary services to so many, while also giving back to our Ohio communities.

“Ohio's labor community has not only built our state, but these hard-working Ohioans are the backbone of our resilience in the face of economic challenges,” said LaRose. “These skilled tradesmen and women have always proven you can make a rewarding career out of skill and hard work. There's never been a better time to find a good, high-paying career in the trades or start your own skilled business.”

Do you or someone you know have a skill or trade and want to start your own business? Visit the Secretary of State’s Business Services page and make it happen! On our site you can file your new business and connect with valuable resources so that your venture can contribute to Ohio’s growing economy.

Click here to read about this month’s business spotlight!

