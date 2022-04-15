Entrepreneurship and Risk-Taking Remain Alive and Well in Ohio

Ohio’s remarkable year of new business filings continued in September, as the Ohio Secretary of State’s Business Services Division reported 14,543 new business formations for the month of September. Through the first nine months of 2021, 156,600 new businesses have formed in Ohio, as Ohioans continue to defy expectations amid the economic headwinds stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ohioans’ remarkable entrepreneurship and pioneer spirit continue to be something to behold as new businesses are being established at an impressive rate,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Much credit should be given to leadership at the state level and from economic development professionals despite headwinds from Washington. Together we are helping to keep Ohio’s business climate strong and conducive to job creation and growth. By keeping taxes low, regulations in check, and working collaboratively with job creators, state leaders have helped Ohio’s economy remain strong even in the face of anti-growth policies from the federal government and the myriad economic uncertainties our state has faced over the past year and a half.”

Establishing a new business in Ohio has become increasingly quick, easy, and inexpensive through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Ohio Business Central website, OhioBusinessCentral.gov. Ohio’s business-friendly climate and the array of resources available to Ohio entrepreneurs have helped Ohio maintain our economic momentum throughout 2021.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

QUICK FACTS:

14,543 new businesses were created in Ohio in September 2021

156,600 new businesses have been created in the first nine months of 2021

New business filings through September of this year show a 21% increase over the first nine months of 2020 (129,697)

New business filings in 2020 totaled 171,073, beating 2019’s previous record of 130,621

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business

