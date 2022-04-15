Submit Release
LaRose Spotlights Ohio Veteran Owned Businesses

COLUMBUS – When a veteran comes home from serving, he or she has accumulated an array of skills, knowledge, discipline, and other expertise that translate seamlessly to Ohio’s workforce needs. Our veterans have an unparalleled sense of duty and a desire to give back to their communities after they leave the service, as their pledge to serve their country continues. Many veterans start their own businesses to serve their community, work independently, put their skills to work, or all the above. By visiting the Ohio Business Spotlight below, you will learn about a sample of Ohio Veterans who decided to embrace their experience and share their passion and work ethic with others.

“My team and I take great pride in being the ones who help Ohio entrepreneurs start a business. As a veteran myself, it's even more important to me to provide the right resources to other veterans who are ready to begin a new mission in life by being a small business owner.”

Check out the Ohio Secretary of State’s website OhioSoS.gov for more resources on how to start your business today, including the Ohio Military & Veteran Owned Business Connection page!

Click here to read about this month’s business spotlight!

