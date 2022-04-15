Governor Abbott Signs Border Security Memoranda Of Understanding In Austin With Chihuahua Governor Campos, Coahulia Governor Solís

TEXAS, April 15 - April 14, 2022 | Austin, Texasa | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today met with Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván and Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís at the Texas Capitol to discuss ongoing challenges along the Texas-Mexico border.

Governor Abbott signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) between the State of Texas and the State of Chihuahua and the State of Texas and the State of Coahuila to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas and improve the flow of traffic across the Bridge of the Americas and the Acuña-Del Rio International Bridge. The MOUs go into effect immediately and mirror the historic MOU signed by Governor Abbott and Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda yesterday in Laredo.

Governor Campos also provided outlines of the specific strategies the State of Chihuahua will take to help secure the border.

"These MOUs with the State of Chihuahua and the State of Coahuila signal yet another historic step taken by the State of Texas to solve the border crisis, keep our communities safe, negotiate with our partners in Mexico, and fill in the gaps left by the inaction of the Biden Administration," said Governor Abbott. "Until President Biden decides to fulfill his constitutional duty to secure the border, we will continue to do whatever it takes to protect the safety and security of all Texans."

The historic MOUs signed with Nuevo León, Chihuahua, and Coahuila come after Governor Abbott directed DPS to conduct enhanced safety inspections of vehicles crossing international ports of entry into Texas ahead of an anticipated rise in cartel-facilitated smuggling upon the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42 expulsions.

View the MOU signed by Governor Abbott and Governor Campos in Spanish and English.

View the MOU signed by Governor Abbott and Governor Solís in English. The Spanish version will be available online.