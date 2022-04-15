St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x3, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A4002537
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME 4/14/2022-1718 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Road, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: David Young
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/14/2022 at approximately 1718 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a man, who was later identified as David Young (10-8-1987), yelling and screaming expletives on South Road in Bradford, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Young had also violated his Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Young was Lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St Johnsbury. Young was cited to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 4/15/2022 at 1230 hours to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.