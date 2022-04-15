St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x3, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002537

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME 4/14/2022-1718 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Road, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: David Young

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/14/2022 at approximately 1718 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a man, who was later identified as David Young (10-8-1987), yelling and screaming expletives on South Road in Bradford, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Young had also violated his Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Young was Lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St Johnsbury. Young was cited to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 4/15/2022 at 1230 hours to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.