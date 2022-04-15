Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3001204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 4-14-22/ 1833 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1250 Vermont Route 7A, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: David Stryker

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the evening of 4-14-22, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were at a convenience store located at 1250 Vermont Route 7A in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers observed a male later identified at Stryker (43), park his vehicle and upon exiting began observing indicators of impairment. Troopers were approached by staff at the establishment who confirmed Stryker to be impaired. Stryker was observed attempting to back out of a parking stall nearly striking a vehicle. Troopers contacted Stryker who continued to display indicators of impairment. Subsequently, Stryker was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Stryker was transported to the Shaftsbury barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #3 on 5-2-22 at 0815 hours. Stryker was released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-2-22/ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Sergeant Seth Loomis

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

