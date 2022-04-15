Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22B3001204
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 4-14-22/ 1833 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1250 Vermont Route 7A, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: David Stryker
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the evening of 4-14-22, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were at a convenience store located at 1250 Vermont Route 7A in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers observed a male later identified at Stryker (43), park his vehicle and upon exiting began observing indicators of impairment. Troopers were approached by staff at the establishment who confirmed Stryker to be impaired. Stryker was observed attempting to back out of a parking stall nearly striking a vehicle. Troopers contacted Stryker who continued to display indicators of impairment. Subsequently, Stryker was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Stryker was transported to the Shaftsbury barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #3 on 5-2-22 at 0815 hours. Stryker was released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5-2-22/ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Sergeant Seth Loomis
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
PH: (802) 442-5421
FX: (802) 442- 3263
Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov