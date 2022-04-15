Submit Release
Mother and Daughter Arrested, Charged with Threatening Witness

TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a mother and daughter from Lake County on charges in connection with threats to a witness in a TBI case.

In December 2021, Willie L. Gates Jr. (DOB: 2/9/72), was arrested and charged with numerous counts, including First Degree Murder, in the shooting death of Jerry W. Yates (DOB: 5/28/64) in Tiptonville. As part of the ongoing investigation, which was requested by 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, agents determined a witness had been threatened and intimidated to provide a false statement to TBI.  During the investigation, it was determined the suspect’s wife and her daughter, Tara L. Gates (DOB: 7/29/76) and Cassheus U. Giles (DOB: 5/19/02), were responsible for the acts.

Today, with the assistance of the Tiptonville Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, TBI agents executed a search warrant at Gates’ residence in the 400 block of Tipton Street in Tiptonville.  Gates and Giles were taken into custody.  Gates is charged with Aggravated Assault, Coercion of a Witness, Criminal Conspiracy, and False Report.  Giles is charged with Coercion of a Witness, Criminal Conspiracy, and False Report (two counts). Each was booked into the Lake County Jail.

