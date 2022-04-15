Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Kleinfeltersville Road (Route 1035) in Clay Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project on Kleinfeltersville Road (Route 1035) in Clay Township, Lancaster County, is scheduled to begin Monday, May 2.

The project includes the replacement of a concrete box culvert and paving on the structure, which is located between Laurel Drive and Mountain Spring Road.

The bridge will be closed Monday, May 2, weather permitting. A detour will be in place using Route 897, Cocalico Road (Route 1047) and Mt. Airy Road (Route 1026).

Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, June 14, at which time the bridge will be open to unrestricted traffic.

JVI Group, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $447,138 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.