Resurfacing Project to Begin Next Week on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County
Contractor to upgrade ADA curb ramps
Harrisburg, PA – A 1.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County is set to begin next week.
This project extends from the intersection with Route 114 in Silver Spring Township to Route 581 in Hampden Township. Work consists of Superpave overlay, base replacement, milling, drainage improvements, ADA ramp updates, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.
Weather permitting, on Monday, April 18, the contractor begin work on ADA curb ramps. Work will be from 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM Monday through Friday.
There will be no impacts to traffic during this phase of the project. However, motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $2,920,682 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 12, 2022.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018