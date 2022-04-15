Submit Release
Resurfacing Project to Begin Next Week on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County

Contractor to upgrade ADA curb ramps

Harrisburg, PA – A 1.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County is set to begin next week.

This project extends from the intersection with Route 114 in Silver Spring Township to Route 581 in Hampden Township. Work consists of Superpave overlay, base replacement, milling, drainage improvements, ADA ramp updates, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction. 

Weather permitting, on Monday, April 18, the contractor begin work on ADA curb ramps. Work will be from 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM Monday through Friday. 

There will be no impacts to traffic during this phase of the project. However, motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $2,920,682 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 12, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

